Johnson-Thompson won the world title in 2019

2022 World Athletics Championships Venue: Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon Dates: 15-24 July

Great Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson dropped to seventh place after the fifth event in the heptathlon at the World Championships in Oregon.

The defending champion, who was sixth after the previous day's four events, produced an effort of 6.28m in the long jump to move to 4,735 points.

Belgium's two-time Olympic champion Nafissatou Thiam jumped 6.59m to stay top of the standings on 5,107 points.

The sixth event will be the javelin before the 800m ends the heptathlon.

Anouk Vetter of the Netherlands is second on 5,024 points with Poland's Adrianna Sulek in third on 4,967.

Johnson-Thompson recovered from a ruptured Achilles to make last year's Tokyo Olympics, only to see her dream of a first Olympic medal ended by a calf injury in the 200m.

She has completed only one full heptathlon since, coming seventh in Gotzis in May.

In Eugene, she opened her competition with fifth place in a 100m hurdles heat won by Thiam, her 13.55 seconds way down on her 13.09 personal best.

She jumped 1.83m in the high jump, 15cm below her personal best, and threw 12.92m in the shot put before a 23.62s in the 200m.

In the women's marathon, Ethiopia's Gotytom Gebreslase won gold in two hours 18.11 seconds, which eclipsed Briton Paula Radcliffe's previous championship record of 2:20.57 set in 2005.

Judith Korir of Kenya won silver, while Israeli Lonah Salpeter claimed the bronze.

Jess Piasecki was the highest-placed British runner as she finished 12th in 2:28.41, while compatriots Rose Harvey and Charlotte Purdue did not finish.