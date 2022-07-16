Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Gidey is the world record holder for the women's 10,000m

2022 World Athletics Championships Venue: Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon Dates: 15-24 July Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app (UK only)

Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey held on to win gold in the women's 10,000m at the World Championships in Oregon.

Gidey led going into the final turn and narrowly held off her rivals in the kick for the line before finishing in 30 minutes 09.94 seconds.

Kenya's Hellen Obiri (30:10.02) and Margaret Kipkemboi (30:10.07) were second and third respectively.

Britain's Eilish McColgan (30:34.60) was 10th and team-mate Jessica Judd was 11th with a personal best of 30:35.93.

Defending champion and Olympic gold medalist Sifan Hassan, of the Netherlands, was fourth in 30:10.56.

McColgan had slotted herself into second place behind Ririka Hironaka in the early stages and moved into the lead when the Japanese runner slowed at about the halfway mark.

However, she dropped down the field with seven laps to go and was struggling to hang on to the leading group.

"I found it tough. I'm disappointed," she told BBC Sport. "I came into this probably in the shape of my life but the last four weeks have been so disruptive.

"I picked up an illness and then a bit of a niggle. I think the finish is there but when those girls switched on the gear I just didn't have it.

"It didn't feel as comfortable as I wished it had.

"I was a little bit unsure I'd make the start line so to be here is great and, hopefully, I can get myself ready for the 5,000m."

Judd said: "To run that time, I honestly couldn't believe it. I thought I had another lap to go."

Elsewhere, Joshua Zeller was the fastest of the British men in the 110m hurdles as he made it into the semi-finals after a run of 13.41.

Compatriots Andrew Pozzi (13.45) and David King (13.57) also progressed, while American Grant Holloway (13.14) was the fastest qualifier.

Daniel Roberts, who won the US trials and is the third-fastest man in the world this year, failed to advance from the first round after hitting a barrier and falling while in the lead of his heat.

"I was really ready to go, maybe I got lazy with it," said Roberts. "It's really disappointing as I came here to win, not just to get a medal."

Britain's Morgan Lake was scheduled to take part in the women's high jump but has been forced to withdraw from the World Championships after she tested positive for Covid-19.

"I've spent five days in isolation, I'm asymptomatic but sadly still testing positive," the 25-year-old wrote on social media.

"Absolutely heartbroken to have to watch from my hotel room and whilst I'm grateful to be feeling 100% fine, it's even more frustrating to know that I am physically ready to compete but can't.

"Being super careful (avoiding crowds, wearing a mask, hand sanitising etc) it's even more disappointing to have picked this up in a holding camp 'bubble'."

Meanwhile, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said Kenya's Lawrence Cherono and American Randolph Ross are out of the World Championships after being provisionally suspended for doping offences.

Cherono was down to take part in the men's marathon on 17 July, while Ross was scheduled to compete in the 400m heats on the same day.

The AIU said Cherono, 33, had tested positive for the prohibited substance trimetazidine from an out-of-competition test on 23 May.

It said the athlete "was notified of the adverse analytical finding when he arrived in Eugene on 14 July".

The AIU added: "In accordance with the rules, the athlete was provided with an opportunity to show cause to the AIU why he should not be provisionally suspended.

"Having considered the submission of Mr Cherono, received late on 15 July, the AIU has determined that a provisional suspension should apply with immediate effect and Mr Cherono will not take part in the marathon on 17 July."

The AIU said Ross, 21, was banned for allegedly "tampering with the doping control process".

"The allegation arises out of the athlete's conduct during the course of an investigation into a potential whereabouts violation," said an AIU statement.

"There was an unsuccessful attempt by the AIU to test Mr Ross on 18 June, 2022 and the investigation into this matter concluded when Mr Ross was interviewed by the AIU in Eugene on 14 July."