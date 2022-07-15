Question of Sport quiz: How will you get on in this week's quiz?
Last updated on .From the section Athletics
|2022 World Athletics Championships
|Venue: Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon Dates: 15-24 July
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app (UK only)
The World Athletics Championships are here, with extensive coverage across the BBC.
Join the Question of Sport team for a trip down memory lane, taking a look at some memorable British moments in the history of the championships.
Can you remember which athlete broke a world record twice in 1995? In which city did Daley Thompson and Sally Gunnell win gold medals?
Take our quiz and test your memory.
Catch up on Question of Sport via BBC iPlayer and listen to the Podcast on BBC Sounds.
