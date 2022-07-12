Laura Muir's motivation to succeed at the World Athletics Championships "is only going to go up" now that she is an Olympic medallist.

Muir took silver in the 1500m at Tokyo 2020 and will also compete at the Commonwealth Games and European Championships this summer.

The Scot, 29, goes in the 1500m heats in Oregon on Friday.

"I can go into races more relaxed," Muir said. "When I'm more relaxed, I run better. It's a win-win situation."

And she explained: "I don't think my motivation is going to go down because of that (Olympic medal). If anything, it's going to go up. Now I've got nothing to lose.

"It's given me an awful lot of confidence as an athlete to know that I've been there and done it. I'm just so pleased that I was able to go out there and get that medal last year. It does take a lot of pressure off myself."

Muir, the 2018 European champion, has twice finished fifth in the world 1500m final and took silver in the event at the 2018 World Indoor Championships.

And she believes the 1500m in Oregon will be "incredibly competitive".

"It could potentially be more competitive than what the Olympic final was last year," she told BBC Scotland.

"It makes that achievement even better when you can get a medal because it is so competitive.

"I'm in a really good spot. Very, very happy with how things have been going. If I'm running well, I'm very chilled."

Reekie targets success after 'frustrating' start to year

Compatriot Jemma Reekie feels similarly about her event, the 800m.

"I think everyone knows I'd love to medal," the 24-year-old said. "It's not going to be easy - 800m running is just crazy - but that is what I hope to do.

"It's going to be incredibly hard to get on that podium. It's going to be hard even to make the final. I can't take any round for granted, any athlete for granted. I need to be on form.

"This year's been a bit frustrating. I had glandular fever back in February so my races have been up and down.

"When I didn't medal at Tokyo, it was heart breaking for me straight away. Looking back, look how close I was to an Olympic medal.

"I've worked on things that needed worked on and I've become stronger as an athlete. I'm really hoping that will show now for the rest of the season."