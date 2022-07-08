Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Ruddick will appear at the World Athletics Championships for the first time aged 49

Australia's Kelly Ruddick is set to become the oldest ever female competitor at the World Athletics Championships, aged 49.

She was selected by Athletics Australia for the 35km race walk at this month's championships in Eugene, Oregon.

It will be Ruddick's debut appearance at the showpiece, after missing out in 2015 with an ear infection.

"It means much more to her now than it would mean to others, I'm sure," her father Kevin told the Courier. external-link

"Every time she's had a chance something has gone wrong.

"She's thought it was all over. It's an incredible achievement that all these years later she's here again."

Race walker Jesus Angel Garcia of Spain is the oldest person to have competed at the World Championships, racing in his 13th edition, also at the age of 49, in Doha in 2019.

Portugal's Joao Vieira is the oldest athlete to have won a medal in World Championship history when he took silver aged 43 in the race walk in 2019.

Athletics Australia also named the youngest athlete for this year's championships, with 17-year-old Claudia Hollingsworth competing in the 800m.

Meanwhile, World Athletics has allowed a further 18 Russian athletes to compete as neutrals after satisfying doping requirements.

However, they will not be allowed to compete at the World Championships or in Diamond League events while a ban on Russian athletes remains following the country's invasion of Ukraine.