Bosworth took part at the Olympics in Rio in 2016 and delayed 2020 Tokyo Games

British racewalker Tom Bosworth says he will retire from athletics at the end of this season.

The 32-year-old won silver in the men's 20km race walk at the 2018 Commonwealth Games when he set a British record of one hour 19 minutes and 38 seconds.

His last major event is set to be this year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham from 28 July to 8 August.

"Hopefully, I can celebrate everything I've achieved by having one last big amazing summer," said Bosworth

"Competing at a home Commonwealth Games is just the perfect way to go out."

Bosworth was sixth in the 20km race walk at the Rio Games in 2016 and finished seventh in the same event at the 2019 World Championships in Doha.

He was disqualified from the 20km race walk at the World Championships in 2017.

"Its not been an easy decision to make. It's not one I've rushed into but now feels like the right time," he added on a video posted on social media. external-link

"I cannot believe what I have managed to achieve. I just started athletics for fun and fitness so, to have had the career I have had, I feel so lucky and privileged."