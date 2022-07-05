Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Griggs' time bettered his national under-20 indoor mark of 7:57.38 set in February

Nick Griggs continued his record breaking exploits by setting a new Irish 3,000m U20 mark at the Cork City Sports as Leon Reid returned to form.

Tyrone 17-year-old Griggs cut eight seconds off Darragh McElhinney's mark as he clocked 7:53.40 to finish sixth in a race won by McElhinney.

Corkman McElhinney produced a dominant run to smash his PB by eight seconds as he triumphed in 7:44.01.

Reid won his 200m race in a season's best of 20.82 seconds.

After being out of competitive action for five weeks because of a back injury, it was a satisfactory outing for Reid - who set his personal best of 20.27 in 2018 - as he finished strongly to pip South Africa's 2015 World Championship bronze medallist Anaso Jobodwana by 0.06 seconds.

That left him as the third fastest of Tuesday evening's 200m competitors with another South African Sinesipho Dambile having clocking 20.56 to win race two ahead of Ian Kerr of the Bahamas (20.65).

Reid's time left him as the fastest of the Irish athletes with recent Irish Championship winner Mark Smyth clocking 20.89 to finish third in race two, just ahead of Tokyo Olympian Marcus Lawler (20.92).

Darragh McElhinney continued his superb summer by smashing his 3,000m PB when taking a dominant victory

After a traumatic 16 months amid his well-publicised legal difficulties which led to him receiving a suspended sentence in February, Reid's Cork performance hinted at a corner being turned on the track with the Commonwealth Games looming.

Griggs, meanwhile, produced the fastest 3,000m of his young life, 3.98 seconds inside his Irish under-20 indoor mark set in February, to show that he is also rounding into form in his build-up to next month's World Under-20 Championships in Colombia.

With McElhinney, who ran a sensational 13:17.17 5,000m in Belgium six weeks ago, in a class of his own as he produced another PB to finish nearly five seconds ahead of Britain's Emile Cairess (7:48.92), Griggs held his own against athletes with far more experience.

New Zealand's Eric Speakman was third in 7:50.19 with British duo James West (7:52.33) and Scott Beattie (7.52.64) also coming in ahead of the Tyrone teenager.

During the indoor season, Griggs set Irish under-20 1500m and mile records, with the latter time of 3:56.40 a European Under-20 record in addition to being the second fastest ever mile by an under-20 athlete.

A large Cork crowd witnessed several other impressive Irish performances including a women's 3,000m win by Sarah Healy and 100m hurdles personal best by Sarah Lavin.

Dubliner Healy smashed her own Irish under-23 3,000m record with an 8:46.14 clocking as twice Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya could only manage eighth in 9:11.71.

Sarah Healy fell over the finish line to win the women's 3,000m as she set a new Irish under-23 record

Healy ended up sprawled on the track at the finish as she dived over the line despite being over a second ahead of Romanian runner-up Stella Rutto.

Lavin's 100m hurdles time of 12.84 seconds cut 0.09 off her previous best as she was edged by US athlete Jade Barber, who also produced a lifetime best of 12.72.

Dubliner Cathal Doyle made up for his last-gasp defeat by Andrew Coscoran at Saturday's Morton Games by producing a magnificent late sprint to win the mile in a personal best of 3:56.35, as he finished 0.37 ahead of Hungary's Istvan Szogi.

Doyle's time cut 0.76 off his previous PB set at the Morton Mile when Coscoran dived over the finish line to pip him by 0.02.

Donegal man John Kelly set a new Irish shot putt record of 20.16m as he finished ahead of previous national record holder Eric Favours.

Kelly's performance left him third overall behind Italy's Nick Ponzio (20.71) and US athlete Andrew Liskowitz (20.57) with Favours also adding four centimetres to his previous national mark with a best throw of 20.11.

Phil Healy delighted the home crowd as she won the women's 400m in 52.06 seconds while UCD's Israel Olatunde continued his series of fine 100m performances by edging out Britain's Sam Gordon to win the sprint in 10.31 seconds.