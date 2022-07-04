Eilish McColgan: Briton set to make London Marathon debut in October
Last updated on .From the section Athletics
Britain's Eilish McColgan is set to make her debut in the London Marathon later this year.
The 31-year-old Scot has entered the race 26 years on from her mother Liz's famous 1996 triumph.
Joining McColgan on the start line for the race on 2 October will be world record holder Brigid Kosgei and defending champion Joyciline Jepkosgei.
McColgan has enjoyed a successful 2022 so far, breaking the Scottish 10,000m record last month in Hengelo.
The two-time European medallist also set a British and European 10km record at the Great Manchester Run in May.
