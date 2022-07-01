Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Joshua Cheptegei (left), Selemon Barega (centre) and Jacob Kiplimo will be racing at the Great North Run

Tokyo Olympics 10,000m medallists Selemon Barega, Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo will all be competing at the Great North Run on 11 September.

Ethiopia's Barega won gold in Tokyo ahead of Uganda's Cheptegei and Kiplimo.

It will be the first time the trio have raced each other on the road.

"I'm looking forward to making my debut at the most prestigious half marathon in the world," said Barega.

Cheptegei added: "The Great North Run has been the biggest half marathon for so many years. If you look at those who have won there it's always been true champions. I am honoured to compete there."

The iconic race, from Newcastle to South Shields, will be shown live on the BBC.

"We're really looking forward to bringing this competitive race to the streets of Newcastle," said Sir Brendan Foster, the Great North Run founder.

"All three are competing at the World Championships this summer, so rivalries will start in Eugene and end in South Shields.

"For the last four decades we've seen the greats of distance running compete on Tyneside.

"It's really exciting to have the opportunity to host the next generation of superstars, we might even see a new course record."

The race will return to its iconic city to sea route after two years of changes because of the Covid pandemic and 60,000 people have entered the event.

Last year's champion, Britain's Marc Scott, will return to the race looking to upset the odds and defend the title he won over last year's adapted course.