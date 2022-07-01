Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Olympic medallists Laura Muir and Josh Kerr lead Scotland's 33-strong athletics team for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Muir won Tokyo 2020 1,500m silver and will also race 800m with Jemma Reekie.

Kerr, who won 1,500m bronze, races over that distance with Jake Wightman and Neil Gourley after they finished one-two-three at the UK Championships.

Hammer thrower Mark Dry, who took bronze in 2014 and 2018, is included after returning from a 28-month ban.

Nick Percy is selected following a fifth British discus title with a Scottish record 65m throw.

Wightman, with a 1,500m bronze from the Gold Coast 2018, will also compete over 800m, while Gourley takes on 5,000m as well.

In-form Eilish McColgan (5,000m and 10,000m) takes part in her third Commonwealth Games, as does wheelchair racer Samantha Kinghorn.

Steph Davis, who had been chosen for the marathon, has withdrawn because of a foot injury.

The athletics events get under way at the Birmingham Games on 28 July, just four days after the conclusion of the World Championships in the United States, with 11 of the Scottish team also competing in Eugene, Oregon.

Track (women): Zoey Clark: 400m and 4x400m, Beth Dobbin: 200m and 4x400m, Sarah Inglis: 5000m and 10,000m, Samantha Kinghorn: T54 1500m, Eilish McColgan: 5000m and 10,000m, Laura Muir: 800m and 1500m, Heather Paton: 100m Hurdles and 4x100m, Jemma Reekie: 800m and 1500m, Alisha Rees: 100m and 4x100m, Jenny Selman: 800m, Eloise Walker: 5000m, Melanie Woods: T54 1500m, Nicole Yeargin: 400m and 4x400m

Additional relay runners: Rebecca Matheson: 4x100m, Sarah Malone: 4x100m, Taylah Spence: 4x100m; Jill Cherry: 4x400m, Carys McAulay: 4x400m

Track (men): Andy Butchart: 5000m and 10,000m, Sean Frame: T54 Marathon, Neil Gourley: 1500m and 5000m, Josh Kerr: 1500m, Guy Learmonth: 800m, Ross Paterson: T38 100m, Adam Thomas: 100m, Alexander Thomson: T38 100m, Jake Wightman: 800m and 1500m.

Hammer: Chris Bennett, Mark Dry

High jump: Will Grimsey, David Smith

Discus: Kirsty Law, Nick Percy