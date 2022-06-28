Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Nick Percy threw a new Scottish record of 65m in Manchester

Ten Scots have been selected by Great Britain for the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, with discus thrower Nick Percy expected to follow.

The 27-year-old broke the Scottish record in winning the British title in Manchester at the weekend.

British Athletics will scrutinise the world rankings in the next 48 hours.

"Under the Top 32 rankings system, it is expected discus thrower Nick Percy will be included over the next couple of days," Scottish Athletics stated.

There is also hope that Kirsty Law could also be added after the 35-year-old's silver in the women's discus in Manchester.

Scottish Athletics has described having 10 athletes out of 64 heading for Eugene from 15-24 July as "an excellent representation already" given it is 16% - about double the 8% population ratio.

Indeed, Scots make up the full compliment in the men's 1500m, with Jake Wightman, Neil Gourley and Josh Kerr all selected after their weekend 1-2-3.

Andy Butchart is selected for the fifth time for a global championship event - his third world championships - in the 5,000m.

Laura Muir, the Olympic silver medallist from the Tokyo Olympics, will race in the women's 1500m, rival Jemma Reekie in the 800m, while in-form Eilish McColgan will double up in the 5,000m and 10,000m.

Beth Dobbin has been chosen for the individual 200m and Nicole Yeargin at 400m, while both are in the sprint relay teams along with Zoey Clark.

Scots in Great Britain team for World Championships

Andy Butchart (men's 5,000m); Zoey Clark (women's 4x400m and mixed 4x400m); Beth Dobbin (women's 200m and 4x100m); Neil Gourley (men's 1500m); Josh Kerr (men's 1500m); Eilish McColgan (women's 5,000m and 10,000m); Laura Muir (women's 1500m); Jemma Reekie (women's 800m); Jake Wightman (men's 1500m); Nicole Yeargin (women's 400m and 4x400m, plus mixed 4x400m).