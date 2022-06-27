Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Vicki Barr, Kim Wall and Lee McConnell received their bronze medals at the UK Championships

Retired sprinter Lee McConnell says she has "mixed feelings" after receiving a major championship medal upgrade for a fourth time.

Along with Great Britain team-mates Vicki Barr, Kim Wall and Perri Shakes-Drayton, the 43-year-old Scot has been awarded bronze from the 4x400m relay at the 2010 World Indoor Championships.

It comes after Jamaica's Bobby-Gaye Wilkins failed a drugs test.

"It is a bittersweet moment to be honest," McConnell said.

"But it is great to finally get recognition. At the time, even if you have suspicions, you put them to one side and just do your best and assume that is that.

"I don't actually remember much from the day. I'll have to go back home and watch it on YouTube!"

McConnell, who retired from athletics in 2014, had previously had 4x400m medals upgraded to bronze for the 2009 and 2011 world championships - and to silver for the 2010 European championships.

Wilkins had given Jamaica a slight first-leg lead ahead of eventual winners United States before her team finished third behind Russia in Doha, Qatar.

However, she was banned that year for two years for using a performance-enhancing substance.

Britain had finished fifth, with McConnell on the anchor leg finishing behind Czech Republic, but Russia too were disqualified for a doping offence.