Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Jeremiah Azu and Daryll Neita took gold in the men's and women's 100m finals on day two at the UK Athletics Championships in Manchester.

In two of the weekend's biggest upsets, they beat favourites Reece Prescod, a European silver medallist, and reigning UK champion Dina Asher-Smith, clocking 9.90 and 10.80 seconds respectively.

Zharnel Hughes and Imani Lansiquot each finished third.

Both Azu and Neita's times were wind assisted.

The men's race began with with a false start, which saw Ojie Edoburun disqualified.

Asher-Smith only began her season last month, but still shouldered expectation coming into the race having won the 200m world title and taken silver in the 100m in 2019.

More to follow.