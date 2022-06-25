Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Hannah Brier and brother Joe are among four sets of siblings heading to the Birmingham Commonwealth Games this summer with Wales

Hannah Brier became the fastest Welsh woman of all time after running a personal best in her women's 100m heat at the UK Athletics Championships in Manchester.

The 24-year-old Swansea Harrier won her heat in a time of 11.33.

She beat her previous best of 11.39, a time she shared with Sallyanne Short and Elaine O'Neill.

Brier progressed to Saturday's semi-finals, where Britain's fastest woman Dina Asher-Smith will be a rival.

Brier will join brother Joe, a 400m runner, in the Wales team at the Birmingham Commonwealth games later this summer.