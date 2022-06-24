Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Hughes (second from the left), said he wished Ujah (left) "all the best for the future"

Zharnel Hughes says he has forgiven CJ Ujah for the failed drugs test that saw Great Britain stripped of their 4x100m relay silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Richard Kilty, who was part of the team along with Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, stated he would "never" forgive Ujah. external-link

"CJ is a great guy, regardless," said Hughes. "What happened to him is unfortunate, sadly,"

Ujah tested positive for ostarine and S-23 following the Games last year.

Anti-doping bodies say both Ostarine and S-23 have similar properties to anabolic steroids.

The 28-year-old claimed he "unknowingly consumed a contaminated substance" but did not challenge the decision over his violation and is awaiting the length of his ban.

Canada were upgraded to the silver medal after Ujah's doping violation.

European 100m champion Hughes, 26, added: "I don't show him any disrespect. I haven't spoken to him in a long time but, the last time I spoke to him, he apologised and said sorry.

"I forgive him. Sometimes these things do happen, which is very sad in his case, but I wish him all the best in the future."

Last month, Kilty criticised fellow sprinter Reece Prescod for saying he and Ujah were "cool". The 32-year-old said Prescod "was in no position to forgive anybody" as he had not lost a medal.

Hughes won his 100m heat at the British Championships in Manchester on Friday, and will be joined in Saturday's semi-final by Prescod.

Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita were among those progressing into the women's 100m semi-finals, while Olympic silver medallist Laura Muir won her 1500m heat.