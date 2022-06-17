Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Kate O'Connor will be in action in a number of events at Saturday's Northern Ireland Championships before her expected place at the Commonwealth Games is confirmed

Northern Ireland's athletics team for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham will be finalised following Saturday's Northern Ireland Championships.

Commonwealth Games NI is understood to have informed Athletics Northern Ireland some time ago that 12 track and field spots would be available.

Athletics Northern Ireland is believed to have already submitted its 12 nominees to Commonwealth Games NI.

However, it's not a given that all nominees will be ratified.

Despite his legal difficulties over the past year, 2018 200m bronze medallist Leon Reid is certain to be among the nominees and barring a major shock, will represent Northern Ireland in Birmingham.

Tokyo Olympians Ciara Mageean, Kevin Seaward and Eilish Flanagan are also certain of selection after comfortably achieving Athletics Northern Ireland's considerations standards for their events.

Hannah Irwin is expected to be among Athletics Northern Ireland's 12 nominated athletes for the Commonwealth Games

Heptathlete Kate O'Connor, who was eighth at the last Games in Australia and narrowly missed out on a Olympic Games spot last year, will also be among the Northern Ireland track and field representatives in Birmingham.

Others in the frame for selection include Flanagan's sister Roisin, new Northern Ireland 10,000m record holder Hannah Irwin, pole vaulter Ellie McCartney, 100m hurdler Megan Marrs and O'Connor's fellow heptathlete Anna McCauley.

Stephen Scullion could earn the nod to join his fellow Tokyo Olympian Seaward in the men's marathon despite not having run Athletics Northern Ireland's consideration standard of 2:13.00 during the stipulated qualifying window.

Scullion did clock 2:14.31 in Rotterdam in April when shoe problems affected him in the closing miles of the race.

High jumper Sommer Lecky is also believed to be among the nominated Athletics Northern Ireland athletes although once again, she has not achieved the consideration standard of 1.86, with her best performance over the last 14 months a leap of 1.83m.

After mulling over a possible Commonwealth Games marathon spot, Strabane-based Ann-Marie McGlynn is understood to instead be focusing on the European Championships in Munich where Ireland are targeting a team medal.

Paul Pollock is understood to not be among Athletics NI's 12 nominated athletes with field event competitors Dempsey McGuigan and John Kelly apparently set to miss out.

Athletes omitted from the team do have the option of submitting appeals.

Griggs to run 800m at NI Championships

Of the likely Commonwealth Games selection, heptathlete O'Connor and hurdler Marrs are the only athletes among the startlists for Saturday's Northern Ireland & Ulster Championships at the Mary Peters Track.

O'Connor will take part in a number of individual events - including the 100m hurdles and 200m - as she continues her preparations for Birmingham.

Exciting talent Nick Griggs - who will be in action at the World Under-20 Championships in Colombia when the Commonwealth Games are taking place - will compete over 800m on Saturday with his opponents set to include Meath man Harry Purcell, who has previously run well at the Mary Peters Track and has a personal best of 1:46.41 set last year.

Irish 800m record holder Mark English is scheduled to compete in the 400m on Saturday with Paralympic great Jason Smyth among the 100m entries.