Stef Reid won world long jump T44 gold in 2017

Former Para-athletic world champion Stef Reid has retired from athletics, saying "it's been a blast".

Born in New Zealand to a Scottish father and English mother, Reid went on to compete - and win medals - at 200m and long jump for Canada and Britain.

Reid has also featured on TV programmes MasterChef and Dancing On Ice.

"I have loved every minute of my career and retirement feels like entirely the wrong word - I think evolution fits much better," Reid said on Twitter.

"It doesn't feel like an ending or a beginning - but more like a redirection."

Reid's family moved to Toronto when she was four and she lost her right foot in a boating accident 12 years later.

She first emerged on the world sporting scene in 2008 when taking 200m T44 bronze for Canada at both the Paralympics in Beijing and Paralympic World Cup in Manchester.

Reid, now 37, went on to win long jump F44 silver medals for Great Britain at London 2012 and Rio four years later.

However, she failed in an attempt to make the qualifying standard to represent Scotland in the main long jump competition at the 2014 Commonwealth Games despite setting a world record for the T44 class at the Glasgow Grand Prix.

Her last major triumph came in winning long jump T44 gold in 2017 at the IPC World Championships in London and she also competed at Tokyo 2020.

"Away from the track, sport has led me to experiences I never dreamed of... From visiting a leprosy hospital in Nepal, walking the London Fashion Week catwalk, MasterChef and Dancing On Ice," Reid added, thanking coach Aston Moore.

She said as well as forging careers in broadcasting and motivational speaking, she has met "some of the most incredible people and team-mates from all over the world and all walks of life - including my husband [Canadian wheelchair racer Brent Lakatos]".