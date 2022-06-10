Close menu

Anita Wlodarczyk: Polish hammer thrower to have surgery after thwarting car thief

Poland's Anita Wlodarczyk
Wlodarczyk holds the hammer world record of 82.98m

Poland's Anita Wlodarczyk says she will have surgery on an injury sustained while apprehending a thief who broke into her car.

Wlodarczyk, 36, won gold in the hammer in Tokyo last year to capture a third Olympic track and field title in the same event.

"I single-handedly apprehended the thief and handed him over to the police," she wrote on Twitter.external-link

"Unfortunately I paid for it with a muscle injury. Surgery on Monday."

She thanked Polish police for their "quick intervention" as she also posted a picture standing next to her car.

Wlodarczyk will be hoping to be fit for the World Championships in Oregon in July, where she will be attempting to win a fifth world title.

