Percy has been enjoying one of his best season's to date, setting two new personal best throws

Scottish discus thrower Nicholas Percy said he was "overwhelmed" to set a personal best twice this spring and break into the world's top 20.

Percy, 28, broke his own Scottish record in April with a throw of 63.47m in a competition in the United States.

Three weeks later he added almost another metre with a throw of 64.35m, to rise to number 15 in the rankings external-link .

"I was completely overwhelmed by the whole experience because it had been six years in the making," he said.

"For years I've said I'm not going to get too emotional with it and as soon as it happens, just the whole body filled up with emotions."

It had been 2,095 days since Percy, who lives on the Isle of Wight, last set a PB.

"It was all those training sessions, all those times people saying that you're good enough to do it again. Then to do it at a big competition, and then again three weeks later, it's a very special occasion.

"I'm so happy that it's happened; it's helped me to relax a lot more and hopefully there's a few more metres to find there."

Percy is a former European junior silver medallist and a four-time British champion. But for almost six years, his best throw had been 63.38m, set in 2016.

He said evolution of his training regime helped him finally break through the barrier to a new record.

"I think the biggest thing is just finding adjustments in the training," he said.

"It doesn't need to be a big change, just constant little things every so often and me and my support staff were all working very well together.

Garden training brings net gains

"I think with restrictions easing within sport and more opportunities coming around and big people like Lawrence Okoye [currently ninth in the world] coming along and throwing far again, it's something to chase, something to go after. Not to just be happy throwing 62, I knew I wanted to be at his level."

Percy also credited an improvised training centre in his garden, set up with the help of his father, during the Covid-19 lockdown for helping improve his performance levels.

Dubbed the 'Percy Performance Centre', featuring a tent and nets, it allowed him to continue training when facilities were closed down.

"It was invaluable during the time when nobody could go anywhere, to be able to keep throwing every single day. It was the only thing that kept me sane during lockdown - the consistency of still being able to throw," Percy said.

"It took it a long time to get it to where it is with the tents and all the fine adjustments but without that I don't think I'd be throwing as well as I am now."

As well as setting new records, Percy's 2022 season has been notable for its consistency. Of his 17 competitive throws so far, eight have been over 62m.

Significantly, at the Diamond League Meeting in May - held at the same Alexander Stadium which will host the Commonwealth Games starting next month - he came close to another PB, throwing 63.03m.

'Huge honour to do all three'

"It's incredible, knowing that the days, weeks, months, the years have all been worth it," Percy said. "It's not just hard training with no reward - everything is finally lining up and I can now reap those rewards.

"It's hard to put into words because we're still not done, we're still very early in the year with three major champs coming up. That will be the time we can see whether all this hard work is really paying off.

"It was invaluable experience to be able to do the Diamond League at Birmingham and to throw nearly a PB again in the stadium. It's a very good confidence booster knowing I can go there in a couple of months and throw far and be competitive."

Selection for the Commonwealth Games, which begin on 28 July, is a prime target for Percy, as are the World Championships (from 15-24 July) and European Championships (from 15-21 August) - all taking place within a six-week period this summer.

Percy competed for Great Britain at the 2017 Worlds in London, but failed to qualify for the final.

"I don't think there's ever been a time where three Championships have been in the same year and it's going to be a very big challenge to be in shape for all three over six weeks. But I'm ready for the challenge and I'm hoping to be given the opportunity.

"As it stands, we can do it and it would be a huge, huge honour to be able to do all three. I think we can be competitive at all three."