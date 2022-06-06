Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Eilish McColgan beat mother Liz's Scottish record set on the same track

Eilish McColgan has smashed the Scottish record as she won a 10,000m race in Hengelo, 25 seconds ahead of world record holder Letesenbet Gidey.

The 31-year-old beat the national record of 30mins 57.07sec set by mother Liz at the same Netherlands venue only months after her daughter's birth.

Her time of 30:19.02 at the Continental Tour meet is second on the UK all-time list - behind Paula Radcliffe's 30:01.

It also means the Scot is now fifth on the European all-time list.

Ethiopia's Gidey also set her world record of 29:01.03 on the same track almost exactly a year ago.

But McColgan dominated in a race that doubled as the Ethiopian trial for the World Championships.

"I'm in good shape," she said. "I was leading from the start and had to make a switch mentally because I expected that the Ethiopian girls would have come along.

"I really want to break the national record, but overall I'm happy with the result."

Gidey finished ahead of fellow Ethiopian Ejgayehu Taye and Margaret Kipkemboi of Kenya, with 2016 Olympic champion and former world record-holder Almaz Ayana down in seventh and Yalemzerf Yehualaw, the world 10km record holder on the road, in eighth.

It was McColgan's first race on the track this season, having last month beaten Radcliffe's 2003 British and European 10km record on the road as she finished runner-up at the Great Manchester Run.

The Scot also broke Radcliffe's 21-year-old British half-marathon record as she finished sixth at Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates in February.

Mother Liz had set her Scottish 10,000m record after giving birth to Eilish in November 1990 and would go on to win the world title a couple of months later in Japan.