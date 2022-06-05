Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Jake Wightman led a British one-two in the men's 1500m in the Diamond League meeting in Rabat, Morocco.

Wightman went clear of compatriot and fellow Olympic finalist Jake Heyward with around 200m to go.

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah cruised to victory in the women's 100m, while Karsten Warholm was injured in the men's 400m hurdles.

Norway's Olympic gold medallist clipped the first barrier before pulling up with a hamstring problem.

The 26-year-old Warholm, who set a world record of 45.94 seconds at Tokyo 2020, will be hoping the injury will not prevent him from competing at next month's World Championships in the United States.

"I am very disappointed for this injury," he said. "I think it's a hamstring tear, I will focus on treating it and come back stronger."

With Warholm having crashed out, American Khallifah Rosser claimed victory in the race with a time of 48.25secs.

Jamaica's five-time Olympic champion Thompson-Herah clocked a meet record of 10.83secs to remain unbeaten this season, finishing ahead of Ivorian Marie-Josee Ta Lou and fellow Jamaican Natasha Morrison, who came third.

"I feel amazing about the race," said the 29-year-old, who is hoping to add an individual world championship title to her collection of Olympic golds.

"This is my third time in Rabat and I'm super excited about the new meeting record. For the next event in Rome I'm following the same process and keeping up the same pace."

Britain's Amy-Eloise Markovc was denied victory in the women's 3000m as Kenya's Mercy Cherono claimed first place by three hundredths of a second.

Markovc moved to the front as she entered the final lap before Cherono edged her out on the home straight.

Elsewhere, Olympic silver medallist Kenny Bednarek recovered from the disappointment of finishing eighth in the men's 100m in Eugene last week with victory in the 200m.

The 23-year-old American finished 0.14 seconds in front of South African Luxolo Adams, while Italian Eseosa Fostine Desalu was third.

Ukraine's world indoor champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh edged out compatriot Iryna Gerashchenko to win her second Diamond League high jump event of the season with an effort of 1.96m.

Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou won the men's long jump with a mark of 8.27m, while Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali sealed his first Diamond League 3,000m steeplechase victory at home in five years.

The Diamond League moves to Italy on Thursday for the fifth meeting of the season in Rome, while the World Championships take place in Eugene between July 14-25.