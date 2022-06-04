Thompson-Herah defended her 100m-200m Olympic double in Tokyo last summer, but has never won world individual gold

Rabat Diamond League Venue: Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex Date: Sunday, 5 June Time: 19:00-21:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Three, iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app

Five-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah says the prospect of winning her first individual world gold is a key motivation for her season.

The 29-year-old missed the podium over 100m at London 2017 and Doha 2019 after winning 200m silver at Beijing 2015.

"I don't want to only be an Olympic baby," said the Jamaican.

"I want a taste of that gold from the World Championships. It will be very important to me to add that gold to my tally."

Thompson-Herah continues her preparations for the Jamaican trials later this month and July's World Championships at Sunday's Diamond League meeting in the Moroccan city of Rabat.

Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou, who finished fourth in the Tokyo Olympics 100m final, is the most prominent threat in the field over the distance.

The prospect of Thompson-Herah beating not only her present-day rivals, but also breaking the 10.49 second world record set by American great Florence Griffith-Joyner in 1998 is one of the running themes of the season.

Thompson-Herah clocked 10.54secs, as close as anyone has come to Griffith-Joyner's mark, in Eugene in August.

She ran 10.79secs at the same venue last weekend, but says she is willing to be patient if the world record eludes her when the World Championships are staged there this summer.

"I would love to break the world record, but I am in no rush," she said. "If I don't get it this year, I have next year and the year after.

"I know I can do it, I have that in me - just have to get my body, mind and everything ready on that day. I don't think I am in that shape right now, but I am working on that."

Events to watch at the Rabat Diamond League

Bradshaw will be attempting to bounce back from the disappointment in failing to register a mark at the Birmingham Diamond League meeting last month

Men's long jump (18:16 BST)

Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece will face off against American double threat JuVaughn Harrison, who made the top eight in both long and high jump in Tokyo. However neither has leapt as far as Switzerland's Simon Ehammer this year. Ehammer is more usually a multi-eventer. He won heptathlon silver in the World Indoor Championships earlier this year. But his leap of 8.45m at Gotzis last weekend would have won gold at the last four Olympics.

Women's pole vault (18:45 BST)

Great Britain's Holly Bradshaw, who won a long-awaited major medal when she took bronze in Tokyo last summer, is up against a stellar cast. The United States' Katie Nageotte and Greece's Katerina Stefanidi, winners of the last two Olympic titles, and American world leader and world silver medallist Sandi Morris provide formidable opposition.

Men's 3,000m steeplechase (20:46 BST)

The final event of the night, the steeplechase has been given headline billing because of the presence of Morocco's solitary reigning Olympic champion Soufiane El Bakkali.However Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma and Kenya's Benjamin Kigen, who finished second and third respectively behind him in Tokyo, are also in the field. Girma is fastest of the trio this year after he broke eight minutes for the first time in Ostrava last weekend.