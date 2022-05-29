Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Alastair Chalmers is the British Under-20 record-holder in the 400m hurdles

Alastair Chalmers broke the Guernsey 400m hurdles record as he attained the qualifying time for this summer's World Athletics Championships.

The 22-year-old's time of 48.88 seconds in Belgium broke his personal best by two thirds of a second.

Chalmers, who is the reigning British champion, was 0.12 seconds inside the time needed to qualify for this summer's World Championships in Oregon.

He broke Dale Garland's previous island best of 49.54 seconds set in 2009.

Chalmers is already part of the Guernsey team for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.