Katarina Johnson-Thompson is a two-time winner of the prestigious Gotzis meeting

British world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson finished seventh at the Gotzis meeting in Austria on her heptathlon comeback.

The 29-year-old, who won the prestigious Austrian title in 2014 and 2019, scored 6,174 points, well short of her 6,981-point personal best.

Johnson-Thompson tore a calf muscle at last year's Olympics and did not complete March's World Indoors event.

Compatriot Holly Mills finished sixth with a personal best of 6,260 points.

The event was won by the Netherlands' Olympic silver medallist Anouk Vetter.

With less than two months before the start of the World Championships in Oregon, Johnson-Thompson was well short of the form that secured her gold in Doha in 2019.

She came fourth in the high jump, usually one of her strongest events, with a clearance of 1.77m, 21cm off her best, while her shot put of 12.87m was nearly a metre short of what she threw in Qatar.

On Sunday, she put in a stronger performance with a best of 6.37m in the long jump, 40.78m in the javelin and a time of two minutes 19.34 seconds for the 800m.

Johnson-Thompson switched training bases to Florida from Montpellier late last year after her coach Bertrand Valcin took on a new post with the French Athletics Federation.