CJ Ujah (left) apologised to Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake

Richard Kilty has criticised fellow sprinter Reece Prescod for forgiving CJ Ujah over his failed drugs test that saw Great Britain stripped of an Olympic sprint relay silver medal.

Kilty was part of the 4x100m relay team, also including Zharnel Hughes and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, in Tokyo.

Prescod, who did not run the relay, said he and Ujah are "cool". external-link

"Reece is not in a position to forgive anybody because he hasn't lost a medal," said Kilty, 32.

"Would he say that if he lost an Olympic medal?"

Canada were officially upgraded to silver after Ujah tested positive for ostarine and S-23 following the event on 6 August last year.

Ujah, 27, claimed he "unknowingly consumed a contaminated substance" but did not challenge the decision over his violation and is awaiting the length of his ban.

Kilty, who has said he will never forgive Ujah, external-link added there is "nothing more heartbreaking than losing an Olympic medal".

"People can't understand that until they've gone through it themselves - only me, Zharnel and Nethaneel know that," he said.

"We're all part of it but we'll move on, be confident, be happy, be relaxed, you can't dwell on that now.

"It hasn't been hard emotionally to get back up, because it's inspired me to press on for the next couple of years and to round everybody together."