Piers Copeland suffers broken elbow during 1500m at Diamond League
Last updated on .From the section Athletics
Welsh runner Piers Copeland suffered a broken elbow after being tripped during his 1500m race at the Diamond League meeting in Birmingham on Saturday.
The 23-year-old, who won the 1500m at the National Indoor Championships in February, tweeted that it was "time to heal and get a new pair of spikes".
"After being tripped and taking a tumble I have broken my radius bone at the elbow," he added.
"Thank you to the first aid/medical team at the DL and to the A&E staff."