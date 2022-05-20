Close menu

Piers Copeland suffers broken elbow during 1500m at Diamond League

Piers Copeland is ranked 35th in the world at 1500m
Welsh runner Piers Copeland suffered a broken elbow after being tripped during his 1500m race at the Diamond League meeting in Birmingham on Saturday.

The 23-year-old, who won the 1500m at the National Indoor Championships in February, tweeted that it was "time to heal and get a new pair of spikes".

"After being tripped and taking a tumble I have broken my radius bone at the elbow," he added.

"Thank you to the first aid/medical team at the DL and to the A&E staff."

