Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Piers Copeland is ranked 35th in the world at 1500m

Welsh runner Piers Copeland suffered a broken elbow after being tripped during his 1500m race at the Diamond League meeting in Birmingham on Saturday.

The 23-year-old, who won the 1500m at the National Indoor Championships in February, tweeted that it was "time to heal and get a new pair of spikes".

"After being tripped and taking a tumble I have broken my radius bone at the elbow," he added.

"Thank you to the first aid/medical team at the DL and to the A&E staff."