Eilish McColgan sets British and European 10k record at Great Manchester Run
Last updated on .From the section Athletics
Eilish McColgan set a British and European 10km record as she finished runner-up at the Great Manchester Run.
Dundee's McColgan, 31, took two seconds off Paula Radcliffe's mark from 2003 with a time of 30 minutes 19 seconds, four seconds behind Hellen Obiri.
Obiri's fellow Kenyans Ruth Chepngetich (30:29) and Sharon Lokedi (31:05) were third and fourth.
Charlotte Purdue was seventh (32:55) with fellow Briton Steph Twell (33:12) eighth.
The men's race was won by New Zealand's Jake Robertson in 28:06, ahead of Australian Jack Reyner, with Liverpool's Abdulqani Sharif in fifth place.
More than 20,000 racers took part, with applause before the start for the 22 victims of the 2017 Manchester Arena terror attack, on its fifth anniversary.
