McColgan and Judd were Britain's representatives in last year's Olympic final, finishing ninth and 17th respectively

Night of the 10,000m PBs Date: Saturday 14 May Time: 20:00-22:40 Venue: Parliament Hill, London Coverage: Live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website

Eilish McColgan is among the leading contenders to secure a spot at July's World Championships via Saturday's Night of the 10,000m PBs in London.

The 31-year-old, who finished ninth in the Olympic final in August, has been in impressive form on the road in 2022.

She set a new British 5k record in Spain in April, before coming within two seconds of Paula Radcliffe's 19-year-old national 10k mark last week.

Jess Judd, who sits eighth in the UK all-time list, is also in the field.

Both McColgan and Judd have already clocked World Athletics qualifying standard in the required time window, meaning a top-two finish in an event that doubles as the trial race will book their place at Oregon 2022.

Sam Atkin will be attempting to join them after the disappointment of failing to finish in Tokyo on his first appearance at a major global championships.

Germany's Mohamed Mohumed, the European under-23 5,000m champion, leads a strong international field in the men's event. Fellow German Richard Ringer and Ethiopian-born Italian Yeman Crippa, both former winners of the event, are also involved.