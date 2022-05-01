Last updated on .From the section Athletics

The race started from Prince of Wales Avenue at Stormont

Irish Olympic athlete Paul Pollock clinched a dominant win in the Belfast City Marathon in a time of two hours, 16 minutes and 13 seconds.

The Annadale Striders athlete was eight minutes and 44 seconds ahead of second-placed Conor Gallagher from the St Malachy's club in Belfast.

Pollock is due to become a father for the second time any day now.

North Belfast's Gladys Ganiel won the women's race ahead of St Peter's Lurgan athlete Gillian McCrory.

Annadale Striders' Natalie Hall completed the podium positions in the women's event.

Men's winner Pollock said he considered withdrawing from the race on Saturday night as his wife thought that she might be about to give birth.

But as Saturday's due date came and went, the 35-year-old opted to race and he reached halfway in just under 67 minutes which left him over seven minutes ahead of Gary O'Hanlon.

Despite slowing somewhat over his closing 13 miles, the Holywood man was never in any danger of being overhauled.

Pollock filed a late entry for the Belfast race after dropping out of the recent Rotterdam Marathon at around 30 kilometres.

His winning time was outside the European Championship standard of 2:14.30 while at this stage, he also looks unlikely to earn Commonwealth Games selection for Northern Ireland with the Birmingham standard 2:13.00.

Pollock set his personal best set of 2:10.25 at the Valencia Marathon in late 2019 which earned him selection for a second successive Olympic Games.