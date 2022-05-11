Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Laura Muir, Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Dina Asher-Smith are among Great Britain's medal hopes in a busy athletics year

The 2022 Diamond League season starts on Friday in Doha, Qatar, with seven reigning Olympic champions and a host of Olympic and world medallists in action.

British world champion Dina Asher-Smith will compete in the 200m as she seeks to build her form for this summer's three big events - the World Championships, Commonwealth Games and European Championships.

Asher-Smith is seeking to make up for the disappointment of 2021 when a hamstring injury ended her hopes of winning the Olympic 100m and 200m titles.

Other highlights include Olympic champion Andre de Grasse of Canada taking on both world champion Noah Lyles and Olympic 100m silver medallist Fred Kerley in a high-calibre men's 200m.

Olympic pole vault champion and world record holder Mondo Duplantis is also appearing, while Tokyo 2020 high jump joint-champions Gianmarco Tamberi and Mutaz Barshim - the home favourite - will be reunited after they famously decided to share gold at the Games.

The second leg of the 13-meeting season takes place in Birmingham on Saturday, 21 May and will feature Asher-Smith taking on Jamaica's Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah over 100m.

Olympic men's 100m champion Marcell Jacobs is set to compete in the next meeting in Eugene, Ohio, the venue for the World Championships from 15-24 July.

The busy season also includes the Commonwealth Games, which begin on 28 July in Birmingham, and the European Championships in Munich from 15-21 August.

The Diamond League season concludes with a final across two days in Zurich in September.

Each Diamond League meeting will be broadcast live on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer as well as the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

There will also be video highlights and live radio commentary on selected meetings.

All three major events - the Worlds, Commonwealths and Europeans - will be broadcast live across the BBC.

Diamond League schedule

All times are BST and subject to late changes.

13 May: Doha - 17:00-19:00 BBC Two

21 May: Birmingham - 13:15-16:30 BBC One

28 May: Eugene - 21:00-23:00 - BBC Three

5 June: Rabat - 19:00-21:00 - BBC Three

9 June: Rome - 19:00-21:00 - BBC Three

16 June: Oslo - 1900-2100 - BBC Three

18 June: Paris - 19:00-21:00 - BBC Three

30 June: Stockholm - 19:00-21:00 - BBC Three

6 August: Silesia - time TBC - BBC Red Button

10 August: Monaco - 19:00-21:00 - BBC Three

26 August: Lausanne - 19:00-21:00 - BBC Three

2 September: Brussels - 19:00-21:00 - BBC Three

7-8 September: Zurich - 16:30-18:30 - BBC Two (7th) and 18:00-20:00 - BBC Two (8th)

Catch-up

You can view all our TV broadcasts on the BBC iPlayer.