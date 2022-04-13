Allyson Felix is a seven-time Olympic champion

Allyson Felix, the most decorated female track and field Olympian of all time, will retire at the end of the season.

The 36-year-old American has won 11 Olympic medals, including seven golds, as well as 13 world titles.

She competed at her fifth and final Olympics in Tokyo last summer.

"As a little girl they called chicken legs, never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined I'd have a career like this," said Felix.

"I have so much gratitude for this sport that has changed my life. I have given everything I have to running and for the first time I'm not sure if I have anything left to give.

"I want to say goodbye and thank you to the sport and people who have helped shape me the only way I know how—with one last run.

"This season isn't about the time on the clock, it's simply about joy. If you see me on the track this year I hope to share a moment, a memory and my appreciation with you."

Felix has won four Olympic golds in the 4x400m relay, two in the 4x100m relay, and one in the 200m.

In November 2018, Felix gave birth to her daughter Camryn by emergency Caesarean at 32 weeks after discovering she had pre-eclampsia, which could have been life-threatening for them both.

Less than a year later, she became the most successful athlete in World Championships history when she took two relay golds in Doha.

That same year, she took on sponsor Nike over maternity pay. In May 2019, she wrote in the New York Times that Nike wanted to pay her 70% less after she became a mother, and three months later, the brand changed their stance.

Felix has also worked to highlight the issue of maternal mortality among black women.

"This season I'm running for women. I'm running for a better future for my daughter. I'm running for you," she added in her retirement statement.

"More to come on that, so stay tuned, but I'll be sharing a series of announcements that I'm hoping will make the world better for women.

"Here's to my final season."