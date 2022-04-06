Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Griggs set the second faster ever indoor mile by an under-20 athlete when smashing the European record last month

Tyrone teenager Nick Griggs has set a new personal best and broken the course record as he claimed victory in the Queen's 5k men's race.

The 17-year-old, who last month set a new European Under 20 mile record, finished in 14 minutes and 12 seconds.

That was eight seconds better than the previous record of 14:20 set by Olympian Paul Pollock in 2014.

Emma Mitchell was the women's winner in a race around Belfast's Ormeau Embankment that attracted 900 runners.

She won ahead of Nikita Burke in second and Robyn McKee in third, while Ian Guiden and Ben Branagh were second and third respectively in the men's race.

Griggs spoke last month of how the World Under-20 Championships are his main summer target, meaning he will not be in a position to compete at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

He has made an extremely promising start to his career, setting three new Irish records during March as he continues preparations for the World Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia, in early August.