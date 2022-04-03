Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Rhasidat Adeleke has already set Irish indoor 60m and 200m records this season

Dublin athlete Rhasidat Adeleke cut 0.31 seconds off her existing Irish 200m record with a superb 22.59 clocking in the US.

The double European Under-20 champion produced the performance when finishing second at a meeting in Texas.

Adeleke, 19, has already broken the Irish indoor 60m and 200m records so far in 2022.

Her 22.59 200m clocking represents a significant step up in the class for the University of Texas student.

Adeleke's previous record, set when winning the European Under-20 gold in Estonia last summer, put her 77th in last year's end-of-season world rankings.

This latest time would have put her 35th in the 2021 rankings and secures her qualifying berths for both this year's World Championships in Eugene and the European Championships in Munich.

The Dubliner finished only 0.02 behind race winner Laila Owens in Saturday's race.

Meanwhile, Irish walker David Kenny also secured World Championship and European Championship qualifying marks when he finished third in Saturday's World Athletics Race Walking Tour Event in the Czech Republic.

The Tokyo Olympian's time of 1:19.44 cut three minutes off his previous personal best and is only 22 seconds shy of Robert Heffernan's Irish record set in 2008.

Kenny's time left him 50 seconds behind winner Brazil's Caio Bonfim with second placer Sweden's Perseus Karlström two seconds ahead of the Irishman.