Marc Scott claimed Great Britain's first medal at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade with bronze in the men's 3,000m.

The 28-year-old European indoor 5,000m record holder produced a superb final lap to finish in a season's best time of seven minutes 42.02 seconds.

It is Scott's first medal at a major championships.

Ethiopia's Olympic 10,000m champion Selemon Barega won gold, with compatriot Lamecha Girma in silver.

"It's a great feeling. I wanted to do something for the British team," Scott told BBC Sport.

"We have a young squad out here. I wanted to get a medal and show everyone we can do it," he added.

"The race was choppy but I was ready for whatever was going to be thrown at me. I know I'm very strong and I know I'm quick as well, and I displayed that over the last 200m. I knew it was a possibility today and I'm really glad to do it on a big stage."

Ethiopia's Barega - who won in 7:41.38 - and Girma, and Kenyan pair Daniel Simiu Ebenyo and Jacob Krop, had been pushing the pace throughout - but Scott finished strong and moved past Ebenyo on the final bend.

The Briton was left disappointed at last summer's Olympics, failing to qualify from his 5,000m heat and finishing 14th in the 10,000m, but he is in fine form this year - taking 11 seconds off his own European indoor 5,000m record last month.

"Self-belief is one of those things that propels you through the sport. There's no reason why I shouldn't have self-belief," said Scott.

"I have proven today that I deserve to be on the global stage. There are three big championships coming up and we'll try and get more medals."