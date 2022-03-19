Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Sarah Lavin twice set personal best times on Saturday

Ireland's Sarah Lavin has finished seventh in the 60m hurdles final at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade.

The Limerick athlete got off to a slow start in the decider before finishing in a time of 8.07.

France's Cyrena Samba-Mayela won it in a new indoor record of 7.78, ahead of Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas and the USA's Gabriele Cunningham.

Lavin had earlier set two new personal bests to reach Saturday's final.

She clocked 8.03 to progress from her heat before finishing second in her semi-final in a time of 7.97.