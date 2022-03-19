Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Lamont Marcell Jacobs only switched away from long jump in 2018

Italy's Olympic 100m champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs edged out American Christian Coleman to claim gold in the men's 60m at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade.

Jacobs, who claimed a shock win at Tokyo 2020, clocked 6.41 seconds to beat defending champion Coleman by 0.003 seconds.

He is the first reigning Olympic 100m champion to win the indoor 60m title.

American Marvin Bracy ran 6.44secs to take the bronze medal.

Britain's Adam Thomas finished fifth, in 6.60secs, behind Estonia's Karl Erik Nazarov.

Jacobs set a new European record with his winning time, which was eventually confirmed after the athletes endured a nervous wait for the official results to appear.

"I am so tired now but I am so, so happy," Jacobs told BBC Sport. "It's very fantastic after two Olympic golds [also the 4x100m relay], now gold at the indoor championship is amazing. Now I can't wait to go to the outdoors and run."

On his competitors, he added: "They are great sprinters, great athletes. I'm very happy to compete with them. I will see them in the outdoor season and we will try to run fast again."

Coleman had been aiming to become the second man to win back-to-back world indoor 60m titles - and the first since 1995.

The American was able to compete in Serbia after his two-year ban for missing three drug tests was reduced by six months following an appeal and ended in November.

"I feel good. It was a season's best. I executed a good race. I'm still getting back into the swing of things so I'm excited about the outdoors," said Coleman, the reigning 100m world champion outdoors.

"I feel like I more have something to prove to myself. I think highly of myself and my talent speaks for itself. I want to be the best. I'll just keep working."

More to follow.