Keely Hodgkinson was a strong medal contender in the 800m in Belgrade

World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 Dates: 18-20 March Venue: Stark Arena, Belgrade

Britain's Keely Hodgkinson has withdrawn from the 800m at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade with a quad injury.

The 20-year-old was due to race in the heats in Belgrade on Saturday but pulled out in the morning. external-link

Hodgkinson was a strong medal favourite, having won Olympic silver in the discipline in Tokyo last year.

She is also due to compete in the 4x400m, with the heats taking place on Sunday in Serbia.

Hodgkinson set a new British record of one minute 57.20 seconds in her 800m victory at the Muller Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham in February.

Compatriot Jenny Selman will race in the first 800m heat.