Katarina Johnson-Thompson's success at the World Indoors in 2018 was her first global title

Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson said "for me, this is a triumph" after she withdrew from the pentathlon at the World Athletics Indoor Championships.

Competing for the first time since injury ended her Olympic heptathlon in August, Johnson-Thompson was in sixth place after four events in Belgrade.

Having accepted a wildcard entry two weeks before the event, the 29-year-old chose to miss the 800m.

"I'm happy and healthy," Johnson-Thompson told BBC Sport.

"I'm not scared to come out here and get beat. The most important thing was to not risk injury. Looking to the summer, this is the best preparation for me.

"World Athletics asked if we wanted the wildcard two weeks ago and training was going well, so I thought why not? For me this is a triumph - I can take so many positives from this," added Johnson-Thompson, who said her "ultimate" target is the World Championships in July.

"I truly believe it's competition rust. This has been six to eight weeks full training and I'm in good enough shape to contend. It has definitely motivated me for the summer and it's what I needed.

"I needed to come out here and get stuck in because I haven't in such a long time."

Johnson-Thompson returns as Mills falls short of medal

Forced to withdraw at Tokyo 2020 after sustaining a calf injury in the 200m, Johnson-Thompson has since relocated to the US to train under new coach Petros Kyprianou.

She was evidently lacking in race sharpness as she finished sixth in her 60m hurdles heat, and was visibly frustrated as she failed to clear 1.86m in the high jump, before a throw of 13.02m in the shot put left her fifth at the end of the morning session.

The 2018 champion's medal hopes faded in the long jump - a second leap of 6.08m the only one of three attempts landed - and she did not return for the closing event.

That final event saw compatriot Holly Mills finish an agonising fourth overall, marginally missing out on bronze by seven points despite a brave personal best in the 800m.

The 21-year-old, in fourth going into the final event, ran two minutes 09.97 seconds - having started the day with a 60m hurdles best of 8.15secs - to finish just behind American bronze medallist Kendell Williams.

Belgium's Noor Vidts won gold, with Poland's Adrianna Sulek in silver.

"It's painful to take," said Mills. "Fourth is a gut-wrenching place to come. I ran my heart out and I gave it all I had. It was far from a perfect pentathlon but it's all I had on the day."

She added: "It sets me up really well for a good season. I think right now I just need to go and cry for a little bit and then tomorrow I can look back on what I've achieved. I'm proud of how far I've come."