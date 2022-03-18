Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Russians such as pole vaulter Anzhelika Sidorova, previously competed as Authorised Neutral Athletes

The Diamond League has banned Russian neutral and Belarusian athletes from competing in its events following the invasion of Ukraine.

World Athletics banned athletes, support personnel and officials from the two countries earlier in March.

Russian athletes had competed as Authorised Neutral Athletes at events after the widespread doping scandal in the country in 2015.

The Diamond League said the ban would apply "for the foreseeable future".

"This reflects the practical and logistical issues meetings may face if ANA athletes from Russia and athletes from Belarus were to be invited to compete," a Diamond League statement said of the ban.

Russian and Belarusian athletes have also been banned from the World Athletics Indoor Championships, which start in Belgrade on Friday.

The first Diamond League meet of the season takes place in Doha on 13 May.