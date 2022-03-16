Griggs set the second faster ever indoor mile by an under-20 athlete when smashing the European record last week

Tyrone 17-year-old Nick Griggs' main summer target remains the World Under-20 Championships which means he will not be able to able to compete at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The World Under-20s in Cali in Colombia clash with the Games in Birmingham.

Griggs' superb 3:56.40 new European U20 mile record last week showed an athlete able to mix it in senior company but the World U20s remain his summer focus.

"This will be my only World U20 Championships," he told BBC Sport NI.

"Obviously the Commonwealth Games is such a big event and representing Northern Ireland is something I've been dreaming about since I was young but at the same time, I'm only going to be a junior athlete once.

"So the World U20s will be the main summer goal and to pull on the Irish vest is exciting again. There's no feeling like it.

"That is the main goal of the season. The World U20s and hopefully go out and do myself and my country proud," added the Newmills teenager, who burst on to the international scene as 16-year-old last summer when clinching a sensational victory in the 3,000m at the European U20 Championships only six weeks weeks after his beloved brother Joshua died tragically while working on a summer job in Banbridge.

Athletics Northern Ireland's consideration standard for the 1500m in Birmingham is 3:39.67 and it's possible Griggs may have even run that last week but alas there was no facility to record his time at the 1500m mark at last week's mile race in Dublin.

Griggs knows the competition will be hot in Colombia with his rivals in either the 1500m or 3,000m including a host of Africans who probably will be significantly faster on the clock.

But in his young career so far, Griggs' ferocious competitive instincts have demonstrated that he fears no-one as evidenced by him coming within a whisker of beating Ireland's in-form Olympic semi-finalist Andrew Coscoran in last Thursday's remarkable race in Dublin when he smashed the existing European Under-20 record in running the second fastest ever indoor mile by an under-20 competitor.

Nearly a week on, Griggs, who had already set Irish under-20 1500m and 3,000m indoor records last month, admits his performance "hasn't really sunk in just yet".

"I never ever thought I'd be at the level or have the ability to break a European record. It really is a thing of dreams.

"I'm just over the moon and so grateful and thankful to everybody who has got me to this stage so far."

Griggs last week came within a whisker of beating Andrew Coscoran (left) who clinched a superb mile win at the New Balance Games in New York last month

Ironically, Griggs had to all intents and purposes had already finished his indoor season before his coach Mark Kirk noted that Coscoran, who ran a stunning 3:53.64 mile when winning in New York last month, was planning to get in another race ahead in preparation for his World Championships challenge this weekend after being out of action for a couple of weeks because of illness.

"I did a bit of research and saw that the European record wasn't that quick [4:03.88] so that was in the back of my mind but the main goal was just to go sub-four," continued Griggs.

"We knew that was on the cards and a possibility but I thought I could go 3:59 and on a perfect day where I was paced maybe 3:58.99 but I just thought if I get under sub-four here I don't care when I finish.

"Full credit to Andy as he took the pace at 800. The strength for him to do that coming off illness was insane. He just pulled me through it. We worked right to the line and got that time.

"Running 3:56:40 is just a feeling I can't describe."

The only under-20 athlete to have run a faster indoor mile is world record holder, US athlete German Fernandez, who set the existing mark of 3:55.02 13 years ago and Griggs admits that time hadn't even been on his radar.

"I wasn't even looking at that world record so maybe next season I've got another year and if I get into another mile race indoors fingers crossed that's a goal."

'It's 'well done Nick' and then back to work'

After running his new European record in Dublin on Thursday night, Griggs was back in class at Cookstown High School little more than 12 hours later.

"My mates were buzzing about it and some of my teachers knew about it but school's school.

"It's 'well done Nick' and then you're back to work. You can't dwell on achievements. You've just got to look forward."

If Griggs was to consider competing at a senior international championship this summer, the European Championships in Munich which start nine days after the completion of the World Under-20 tests in Cali could be doable although the 1500m qualifying standard is a tough 3:36.00.

"I remember looking at the European senior standards and thinking 'those are insane…..there's no way I'm getting those this year'," says Griggs, but that was before he ran his 3:56.40 mile last week.