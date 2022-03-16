Neita has won one gold, three silver and two bronze medals in the 4x100m women's relay at the Olympics, World and European Championships

Last summer was a season of dreams for Daryll Neita as the British sprinter clocked her first 100m under 11 seconds and qualified for the Olympic final over that distance.

But her world was thrown into chaos when she was told by UK Athletics late last year to sever ties with her coach of three years, Rana Reider, at the Florida base she had made her home.

Reider is the subject of a US investigation into multiple complaints of sexual misconduct, all of which he denies.

It left Londoner Neita searching for a new home, coach and training group before a key championship year.

Many athletes would be mentally thrown by the upheaval, but the 25-year-old - now guided by Italian Marco Airale in Padua - was determined to turn it to her advantage.

"I'm super happy with my progression since moving camps last winter - I left because I need to be in an environment where the energy feels right so I can focus on what I need to do," says Neita.

"It's lovely here. We're near Venice and all the amazing fashion shops and it's nice being closer to my family in London."

In a small group with training partners Ama Pipi - Britain's Olympic 400m semi- finalist - and Frenchman Jimmy Vicaut, the 2013 European indoor 60m champion, Neita explains why she started vlogging.

"I started because of the many controversies in the Florida group," she adds. "I decided I needed to control my narrative and give people an insight into who I really am."

A summer of dreams

Neita won a bronze medal in the 4x100m relay at the Olympics in Tokyo in 2021 along with team-mates Asha Philip, Imani Lansiquot and Dina Asher-Smith

She certainly made a name for herself in the summer, enjoying an impressive breakthrough season with eye-catching lifetime best times of 10.93 and 22.81 over 100m and 200m.

Improving from 11.12 in 2020, the two-time world 4x100m relay silver medallist ended the year as 14th fastest in the world, but she has unfinished business following her eighth place in the Tokyo Olympic final.

"Running 'sub-11' three times last summer, it's something you dream for your whole life, as was making the Olympic final," says Neita.

"But I know I could have done better so that's fuelled my winter training and my mindset going into this summer - I know there's so much more to come."

An Olympic bronze medallist in the 4x100m relay, in both Tokyo and in Rio in 2016, Neita is now hungry for individual medals.

She adds: "I've been getting them with the relay team since 2016. I'm proud to be a part of the relay squad - we want the world outdoor gold medal this year, but it's also time for me to get on the podium by myself now."

'I'm going to Belgrade to win'

A fine opportunity for some individual silverware will present itself at this weekend's World Athletics Indoor Championships, where Neita will challenge the globe's finest 60m runners in Belgrade.

Despite missing the British Championships through illness, she goes into the major event as a medal favourite.

"To open my indoors with a few PBs has got me excited, I'm in great shape for the Worlds," Neita explains.

"I didn't used to enjoy the 60m but this winter has been really encouraging - it's been great preparation for my summer season. I'm super excited to convert this form to the outdoors, but first I'm going to Belgrade with the intention of winning."

'A contender to be British number one'

Neita has been mentored by some great female sprinters, such as Jamaica's two-time Olympic and four-time world 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Following her exploits in the Serbian capital, Neita is relishing a busy summer ahead which features July's outdoor World Championships in Eugene, followed by the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham then Munich's European Championships in August.

"Eugene is the main target, but I want to do all three championships - a home Commonwealths to have our family and friends there will be amazing - it's a very exciting summer ahead," she said.

Equally exciting will be the continuation of her rivalry with friend and compatriot, Dina Asher-Smith, the world 200m champion.

"Dina's been running 'sub-11' for many years and has been very inspiring, running incredibly well, but now I'm on the scene as a contender to be British number one," adds Neita.

"We're the same age, from the same town, we've grown up together - it's a nice story to be a part of."

Neita's track tale has undeniably been a fascinating read to date, but it's the next chapter that fills her eyes with delight.

"My foot is in the door now and anything can happen," she says. "I want to keep improving my 100m time and improving my acceleration, by racing indoors, will help that.

"I know I can run 10.8. I just need to stay humble and calm, it's all about having fun. It's the best thing in the world to see how fast you can run."