Jenny Selman, left, won the 800m British title last month

Jenny Selman and Adam Thomas are looking to build on breakthrough seasons as they make Team GB debuts at the 2022 World Indoor Championships.

Selman, who goes for glory over 800m, says it is "surreal" to make her mark at 30 after years of injury setbacks.

Born and raised in England, Thomas is the new 60m Scottish record holder, having chosen to "honour" his mother and Scots Guard grandfather.

"I'm going to Belgrade to represent myself as best as I can," said Thomas.

"All the stress about making the team, that's all gone now and I'm sure we can squeeze a faster time out."

Selman held off compatriot Jemma Reekie, who finished fourth at the Olympics last year, to win the British 800m title in February.

"It feels weird to have hit my thirties and qualified for my first GB team," she told BBC Scotland. "It's still sinking in. It's surreal.

"I know it's such a good opportunity and I want to make the most of that, so I'm going to give it my best shot and see what happens."

'I never thought of quitting'

Selman, who last represented GB when still at school, remembers the "bad patches" and what felt like a never-ending cycle of recurring fitness issues during a dark period.

But a consistent injury-free training plan, coupled with more enjoyable group training, has paid dividends.

"If you said to me a couple years ago I would be in this position, I wouldn't have believed you," she said. "I'm so happy I stuck it out and kept running through all those harder times.

"When I was training myself it was difficult to keep motivated. When you I was down at the track on a miserable Tuesday night, with the wind battering me, you start to think 'why am I doing this? This isn't actually that fun'.

"There were times I didn't enjoy it, but I didn't ever think of quitting. I didn't think I would get back to competing at a higher level, but I just enjoyed running."

'I can't let Commonwealth Games focus slide'

Thomas, left, broke the Scottish 60m record in his British title win in February

While Selman is a born-and-bred Scot, Thomas was brought up south of the border.

However, the 26-year-old, whose mother is from Aberdeen, chose to represent Scotland in memory of of his grandad, who served in the Scots Guard and played a significant role in his sporting life.

It appeared for some time it would be a life in football for Thomas until he "fell out of love" with the game.

But he has found a home in athletics and, like Selman, tasted success in the British championships, winning the 60m title while breaking the Scottish record.

Now the sprinter has his eyes set on another triumph in Serbia, with this summer's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on the horizon.

"My focus for the last four years, and longer, has been the Commonwealth Games," Thomas said. "I can't let that one slide, I need to be there.

"Scotland wasn't a big part of my life until I started to grow up and I understood my heritage and where my family came from. Until that point, I was bubble wrapped in England.

"Most of my family from Scotland have passed away, which is even more reason as to why I want to do something to represent that side of the family."