Tyrone teenager Nick Griggs produced the world's fastest indoor mile by an under-20 athlete this year with a 3:56.40 clocking in Dublin.

Griggs put Olympic 1500m semi-finalist Andrew Coscoran under huge pressure in an absorbing race which saw him set his third Irish under-20 record in a month.

His time was also a European U20 record, smashing the 4:03.88 mark set by Lithuania's Lukas Verzbicas in 2011.

Balbriggan man Coscoran just about held off the 17-year-old to win in 3:56.27.

Griggs' time moved him to the top of this year's world under-20 mile rankings ahead of US athlete Hobbs Kessler's 3:57.10 set last month in New York.

The Tyrone athlete's performance was only 1.38 seconds outside another American German Fernandez's world under-20 record set in 2009.

Having not run an indoor mile this season, Griggs was always likely to better the frankly soft European record but his 3:56 clocking at the National Indoor Arena Live Meet once again emphasises the Newmills youngster's astonishing talent.

Coscoran's pedigree is emphasised by the 3:53.64 personal best he produced when clinching a superb win at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in New York last month.

Griggs burst on the scene as a 16-year-old last summer by winning the European Under-20 3,000m title six weeks after his brother Joshua died tragically while working on a summer job in Banbridge.

Last month, the 17-year-old set Irish U20 3,000m and 1500m records in the space of four days with 7:57.38 and 3:43.72 clockings at the same Abbotstown track where he produced Thursday night's performance.

Griggs then went on to finish second in the 3,000m at the Irish Indoor Championships behind European Under-23 Cross Country silver medallist Darragh McElhinney.