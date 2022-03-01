The Olympic Federation of Ireland made a statement on Tuesday

The Olympic Federation of Ireland has called for an outright ban of the Russian and Belarussian National Olympic Committees.

The International Olympic Committee has called on sports federations to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes, officials and teams from international events wherever possible.

The British Olympic Association has also called for the removal of Russia and Belarus from all top sporting competitions.

In a statement issued on Tuesday the OFI said it welcomed the action taken by the International IOC following Russia's invasion of Ukraine but also called for further action.

"The invasion of Ukraine by Russia and Belarus, besides being a flagrant breach of international law, is a breach of the Olympic truce which was agreed as part of the UN resolution of December 2021 and warrants a decisive response from all parts of the Olympic community," the OFI statement said.

Speaking on behalf of the Executive Committee and staff, OFI president Sarah Keane said: "The values of the Olympic movement are intrinsically linked with peace and understanding between the peoples of the world.

"Our thoughts at this difficult time are with the people of Ukraine, including their athletes and all within the Olympic family. In response to this breach of the Olympic truce, we have requested that the IOC consider the further step of banning the National Olympic Committees of Russia and Belarus."