In August Hodgkinson won Olympic 800m silver in a British record time of one minute 55.88 seconds

Olympic silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson will compete in the 800m and 4x400m relay for Great Britain at the World Athletics Indoor Championships.

The 19-year-old, who broke Kelly Holmes' British 800m record at last summer's Tokyo Olympics, was part of a 33-strong squad announced on Tuesday.

British 400m champion Jessie Knight and Ama Pipi join Hodgkinson in the relay squad.

The World Indoors take place in Belgrade, Serbia, from 18-20 March.

Several athletes confirmed their places in the GB team at the UK Athletics Indoor Championships in Birmingham last weekend.

They included Andrew Pozzi, the 2018 world indoor champion, in the 60m hurdles, in-form Elliot Giles in the 800m and 2016 world indoor medallist Lorraine Ugen in the long jump.

Ed Faulds and Marc Scott, who have broken European indoor records this season, are also included in the team.

Olympic head coach Christian Malcolm said: "Those called up have earned their vest and I know they'll all represent their country with pride in Belgrade.

"We have a number of athletes who have really stepped up during this indoor season, setting a number of personal and season best, so it'll be exciting to see how they translate that into the Championship environment."