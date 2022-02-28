Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Valerie Adams holds her son and daughter during a news conference to announce her retirement

New Zealand's Valerie Adams, the two-time Olympic shot put champion, has retired at the age of 37.

Adams was the Olympic champion in 2008 and 2012, won silver in 2016 and bronze in Tokyo last year.

She also became the first athlete to compete in five Olympic shot put finals.

"My heart, mind and body simply answered the question for me, so it is time for me to call it a day," she said.

Adams also won four World Championship golds, four world indoor titles and three Commonwealth Games golds.

She won a record 56 successive international competitions between 2010 and 2014.