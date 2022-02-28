Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Heads and governing bodies of all sports have been asked to not allow athletes or officials from Russia and Belarus to participate in any organised international competitions by the International Olympic Committee.

In a statement, the IOC's executive board made the recommendation because of a "breach of the Olympic Truce" external-link by the Russian and Belarusian governments.

It said that wherever this was not possible for organisational or legal reasons, such athletes should be classed as neutrals and not compete under the name Russia or Belarus.

The recommendation comes before the 2022 Winter Paralympics, which starts in Beijing on Friday.

More to follow.