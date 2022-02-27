Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Josh Kerr took 1500m bronze at the Tokyo Olympics last August

Josh Kerr set new British and European indoor mile records and moved third in the world list in Boston on Sunday.

His three minutes 48.87 seconds at the Boston University Last Chance meet was more than three seconds inside fellow Briton Peter Elliott's 1990 mark.

The Olympic bronze medallist shaved more than a second off Irishman Eamonn Coghlan's 1983 European record time.

The Scot, 24, was faster than Elliott's British indoor 1500m record - 32 years to the day after it was set in Seville.

Kerr crossed 1500m in 3:32.86 en route to finishing his mile - more than a second quicker than Elliott in Spain.

Ethiopian Yomif Kejelcha is the world indoor mile record holder on 3:47.01, with retired Moroccan Hicham El Guerrouj second on 3:48.45.

