World indoor 60m hurdles champion Andrew Pozzi claimed victory in the event at the UK Indoor Championships in Birmingham.

Pozzi, 29, won in 7.67 seconds to secure his spot at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade next month.

Jenny Selman claimed the women's 800m title in 2:08.29 with Jemma Reekie (2:08.52) second as Elliot Giles (1:47.99) won the men's race.

Jessie Knight beat second-placed Keely Hodgkinson in the women's 400m.

Knight won in 52.37, with Olympic 800m silver medallist Hodgkinson, who was running the event to build up her speed, running 52.42.

"I can't wait to watch that race back. That was competitive, a lot of fun and great to be involved," said 19-year-old Hodgkinson.

"The relay is something I definitely want to do in Belgrade and I think with the girls now we have a really strong team.

"I won't be able to do the 4x400m relay heats because of the 800m but fingers crossed they let me do the final. I think we can put on a good show and win a medal."

Megan Marrs won the women's 60m hurdles with a season's best of 8.15, while Lorraine Ugen won the women's long jump with a leap of 6.75m.