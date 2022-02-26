Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Tracey was the stronger at the end as she won the 1500m race

Adelle Tracey won the women's 1500m final at the UK Indoor Championships in Birmingham as Keely Hodgkinson progressed to the women's 400m final.

Tracey powered away to claim victory in four minutes 13.14 seconds, with Erin Wallace (4:14.72) in second and Holly Archer (4:18.36) in third.

Adam Thomas won the the men's 60m in 6.56 seconds, and the women's 60m was won by Cheyanne Evans Gray in 7.25.

Hodgkinson, 19, won her semi-final in 52.45 to reach Sunday's final.

The Olympic 800m silver medallist set a new British record to win the women's 800m at the Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham earlier this month.

She decided to drop down to 400m to build up speed ahead of the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade next month.

"I'm not doubling up the 400 and the 800 in Belgrade, even though I have the qualifying time for both, and we're using this to build my speed up for the 800 right now," said Hodgkinson.

"These girls are fast and it's good to get that competition. I've been trying to get up on the blocks and just focus on that first 200."